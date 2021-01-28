Mullaney names 33 strong squad with a mix of new names and familiar faces

Tipperary Senior Camogie manager Bill Mullaney has announced a strong training panel of 33 players for the upcoming season.

Senior county champions Drom-Inch are well represented with 7 players while finalists Clonoulty Rossmore have 5.

Knockavilla Kickhams have been awarded for their recent successes with call ups for two of their rising stars Eimear Heffernan and Caoimhe McCarthy while Lorna O’Dwyer of Holycross is another new addition this year.

An added boost is dual players Roisin Howard and Aishling Moloney committing to playing camogie once again this year while Moneygall’s Mary Ryan will feature for an amazing 17th year.