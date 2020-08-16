Four teams safely through to SHC quarter-finals as round 3 continues today

Clonoulty-Rossmore and Nenagh Éire Óg have booked their places in the quarter finals of the FBD Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship.

Clonoulty secured top spot despite a draw with Holycross/Ballycahill last night on a final score of Clonoulty 2-17 Holycross 1-20, while Nenagh Éire Óg had nine points to spare over Éire Óg Annacarty, the final score was 2-20 to 1-14. Éire Óg Annacarty finished bottom and will play in the relegation playoffs.

Earlier on Saturday, Kiladangan beat Drom & Inch 4-15 to 18 points however both teams will progress to the county quarter-finals.

The other game in Group 1 saw JK Brackens and Roscrea play out a draw on a scoreline of JK Brackens 1-17 to Roscrea’s 0-20. That result means Roscrea finish bottom of the group and will compete in the relegation playoffs.

Today in the Dan Breen Cup, Group 3’s deciders throw-in at half past 2.

They see Moycarkey-Borris face Thurles Sarsfields in Holycross, while the other game in that group sees a winner takes all affair between Kilruane MacDonaghs and Loughmore Castleiney.

We’ll have live commentary of that game at half past 2.

Group 4 comes to a conclusion this evening at 6 o clock.

Burgess and Toomevara go head to head in Nenagh with the loser of that game heading into the relegation playoff.

At the same time in Semple Stadium, we’ll have live commentary of the meeting between county champions Borrisileigh and Upperchurch Drombane as they battle it out for a quarter final spot.

Moving to the Seamus O Riain, Killenaule and Carrick Swans emerged from Group 1 last night after wins over Ballingarrry and Cashel King Cormacs respectively.

Thurles Sarsfields finished top of Group 2 after a five point win over Kiladangan (0-15 to 0-10), and they’ll be joined by Lorrha who overcame Portroe in a nine-goal thriller – 5-18 to 4-16.

Group 4 of the O Riain throws in at 2pm and is set up for an exciting finish with all 4 teams level on 2 points.

Silvermines play Ballina in Newport whilst in Cashel, St. Mary’s face Templederry.

The days action ends in Group 3 where Newport meet Sean Treacys in Dolla while Mullinahone go up against Clonakenny in Littleton.

Both those games throw in at half past 6.

In the Intermediate Championship Group 1, there are 2.30 throw-ins for Moyne/Templetuohy against Ballinahinch, and Moyle Rovers against Drom-Inch.

While in Group 4 at 6.30, it’s Golden-Kilfeacle against Kilsheelan-Kilcash, and Gortnahoe-Glengoole against Moneygall.

This weekend’s club hurling championship coverage on Tipp FM is brought to you by Campion Insurance in Cashel and Thurles.