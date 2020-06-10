Former Tipperary hurler says he can see why younger GAA players might feel “cheated” at the moment

Former Tipperary Hurler, Michael Cleary says he can see why younger GAA players might feel “cheated” at this time.

The Association announced on Friday that club gates won’t open until June 29th, with Juvenile and Adult club games to commence at the end of July, and inter-county training to resume in September.

Speaking to Tipp FM, the former Nenagh Éire Óg player, and two time All-Ireland winner, says it’s a very slow reopening, but these are extraordinary times:

“I think of myself when I was in my mid-20s, when you’re in the prime of your youth and you’re loving the game of hurling or whatever your sport is – and you’re denied access to playing that sport.

“I’m sure you would feel a little cheated as a player, and even at this stage you would love to just be going to matches; whether it’s your own club, or county, or underage, or camogie, or whatever sport.

“… But look, I think you’re going to see, teams as they go back, you’re going to see a player missing here or there because they have a loved one at home with a condition and they are not prepared to take the chance [of possibly contracting COVID-19 and spreading it to them].

“I think that’s going to be a factor for at least the next 12 or 18 months.”