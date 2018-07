A former Tipperary Manager says that it is vital that we start protecting the future of hurling.

The two time All Ireland winning boss was speaking at the Thurles sports festival “evening with former Tipp managers” where he expressed concern that immigration is forcing many clubs to ammalgamate with fears that the future of GAA could be in danger.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Babs Keating says that we all have an obligation to ensure that the future of hurling is protected.