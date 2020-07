Fixture schedule announced for 2020 Ladies Football Championship

The fixtures have been announced for the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.

Tipperary’s ladies footballers will take to the field against Galway in Group 2 on either October 31st or November 1st, before taking on Monaghan one week later.

Those group stage games will take place at a neutral venue, with only the top team entering the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The Senior and Intermediate All-Ireland Finals are scheduled for Croke Park on Sunday, December 20th.

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Fixtures:

Group 1

Round 1 – Kerry v Cavan – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Cork v Kerry – November 7/8

Round 3 – Cavan v Cork – November 14/15

Group 2

Round 1 – Tipperary v Galway – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Monaghan v Tipperary – November 7/8

Round 3 – Galway v Monaghan – November 14/15

Group 3

Round 1 – Dublin v Donegal – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Waterford v Dublin – November 7/8

Round 3 – Donegal v Waterford – November 14/15

Group 4

Round 1 – Tyrone v Armagh – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Mayo v Tyrone – November 7/8

Round 3 – Armagh v Mayo – November 14/15

Semi-Final 1

1st Group 1 v 1st Group 2 – November 28/29

Semi-Final 2

1st Group 3 v 1st Group 4 – November 28/29

Final

Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2 – Croke Park, Sunday December 20