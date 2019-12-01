End of the road for Clonmel Commercials

It’s the end of the road for Clonmel Commericials as they were defeated by Nemo Rangers this afternoon.

At half time in Fraher Field, Dungarvan it was still close with Clonmel Commercials 0-3 toNemo Rangers 0 -7.

Nemo were favourites going into today’s Munster Club Football Final and they seized control of the game in the second half.

At the final whistle it was Nemo Rangers 0-15 Clonmel Commercials 0-6.

This is a 17th Munster senior club football crown for Nemo and they will now face Corofin in the All-Ireland semi-final stage.