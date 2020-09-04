Donnacha O’Brien looking forward to Champions Weekend

There’s significant Tipperary interest in the Irish Champions Weekend which will take place behind closed doors on Saturday and Sunday week at Leopardstown and the Curragh.

Some of the best flat horses in the world will take each other on in some of the most competitive racing in the international flat racing calendar.

Gooldscross based trainer Donnacha O’Brien says as well as having top class horses it’s also an important meeting for Irish racing.

“It’s something we can be proud of – it’s very important for our country.”

“It’s a perfect time of year for those good horses – you’ve seen over the last number of years how strong the races have been. The likes of the Champions Stakes and those are as good as anywhere in the world and we’re lucky to have them.”