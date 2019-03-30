Divisional Hurling Championship gets underway today

This weekend sees the divisional hurling championships throw in for 2019.

The stand out fixture on Saturday pits reigning champions Loughmore Castleiney against neighbours Holycross Ballycahill in The Ragg at 3.30.

A large number of the Tipp senior hurling and senior football panel will take the field with Loughmore back-boned by the McGrath trio of brothers Brian, Noel and John as well as football stars John Meagher and Liam McGrath.

Holycross for their part will look to former All Star award winner and current Tipp defender Cathal Barrett as well as a host of recent under 21 stars for the club such as Stephen Flanagan and Jack Skehan.

2017 Tipperary U17 hurling coach Seamus Gleeson says Loughmore will be warm favourites going into this one.

In the west of the county, Clonoulty is the venue for the Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final, which sees Cappawhite take on Sean Treacy’s at 2.30

Then in the county hurling league this evening, in division 4 group 2 round 2 sees St Patricks go up against Moycarkey Borris in Littleton at 7.30.

Meanwhile, in the Camogie, Tipperary take on Galway this afternoon in the All Ireland Minor A championship.

Throw in in Gort is at 2pm.