Carrick cycling success leads to call for velodrome for South Tipp

There are calls for a velodrome to be built in Carrick-on-Suir to mark the achievements of the area’s cycling greats.

Ireland has produced World and European Champions on the track despite not having an indoor one in the country.

Plans have been mooted for one in Dublin for the last number of years.

Carrick councillor, David Dunne has told Tipp FM that in light of the latest achievements of Sam Bennett, one should be constructed locally.

“Back in 2016 it was said the project was going in Abbotstown in Dublin – so far nothing has come about.”

I’m asking that Carrick on Suir – being the home of cycling and the home of champions with Sean Kelly and Sam Bennett – that they relook at where they’re putting this velodrome and might look at bringing it to Tipperary.