Bennett to begin European campaign in France

Fresh from his win in the last stage of the UAE Tour Carrick on Suir cyclist Sam Bennett will take to the start line in the famous Paris-Nice on Sunday.

The 28 year old Bora Hansgrohe rider won a stage in the prestigious event in 2017 to cement his place among the worlds top sprinters.

The race runs until Sunday week.

Meanwhile fellow Irish rider Nicolas Roche of Tam Sunweb will be competing in the Strade Bianche one-day classic in Italy this weekend.

Saturday’s 184 kilometre race has 60 kilometres of dirt roads over 11 sectors.