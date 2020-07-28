Bennett back in business at Burgos

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett effectively begins his 2020 season for the second time today.

The National Road Race champion will take to the start line for the Vuelta a Burgos in Spain alongside his Deceuninck – Quick-Step teammates.

His last competitive outing was in Paris-Nice last March – he had picked up two wins in Australia at the start of the season.

The 5-day Vuelta a Burgos is likely to provide a couple of stage opportunities for the sprint specialist – Bennett’s main target this year will be stage wins in the Tour de France which starts late next month.

Cork’s Eddie Dunbar is also competing in the Spanish event with Team Ineos.