Club stalwart Timmy Delaney blown away by Borrisoleigh’s win

Tipperary’s Borrisoleigh are the Munster club SHC champions for 2019.

They beat Ballygunner of Waterford by a single point at Pairc Ui Rinn yesterday to claim the title for the first time in 33 years.

Borrisoleigh’s win was one of the greatest ever displays witnessed by club stalwart Timmy Delaney.

A second half Kieran Maher goal put the maroon and whites into the driving seat as they claimed the Munster title setting up an All Ireland semi final against St Thomas on the first weekend of January.

Speaking to Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson after the game former Borrisoleigh hurler and club administrator Timmy Delaney said the Munster final win was simply magnificent.