Clonoulty Rossmore begin senior title defence

The County Senior Hurling Championship continues this afternoon.

First up, Borrisoleigh take on reigning county and west champions Clonoulty Rossmore in Holycross at 2pm.

Former West Tipp chair John O’Shea says it’s a hard one to call…

Then, there’s a double header in Templemore.

The first game, that throws in at 2pm, sees Moycarkey Borris take on Toomevara.

Then at 3:30, Killenaule meet Kilruane MacDonaghs in the same venue.

Also at 3:30, in Nenagh, Roscrea play Portroe.

Séamus O’Riain Cup

There’s three games down for decision in the Séamus Ó’Riain Cup today.

Nenagh is the venue for the meeting of Thurles Sarsfields and Lorrha Dorrha at 2pm.

Also at 2pm, Templederry meet Carrick Swans in Holycross.

And in the late game, Ballina face Mullinahone in the Ragg at 6 o’clock.

Intermediate Championships

There are a raft of games set to be played in the intermediate championship this afternoon.

Knockavilla Kickhams take on Drom & Inch in Drombane at 1pm, while at 1:30, Cappawhite play Borrisokane in Kilcommon.

Later in the afternoon, Shannon Rovers go up against Galtee Rovers in the Ragg at 4.30.

Then there’s a double header penciled in for Newport.

The first game, between Lattin Cullen and Kildangan throws in at 4.30pm, while Sean Treacys meet Moneygall at 6.

Also with 6 o’clock throw in’s is the meeting of Boherlahan Dualla and Gurtnahoe in Littleton, and Moyle Rovers and Golden Kilfeackle in Ardfinnan.