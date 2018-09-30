Clonmel Commercials book place in County Football semi finals

Clonmel Commercials are through to the final four of the county senior football championship where they will join Loughmore, Ardfinnan and Moyle Rovers.

Commercials led Kilsheelan Kilcash 0-7 to 0-3 at the break with county players Jack Kennedy and Mickey Quinlivan to the fore while Evan Comerford kicked all of Kilsheelans first half points.

In the second half Commercials turned on the style against the wind and points from Donal Lynch, Conan Kennedy and Quinlivan saw them run out 0-17 to 0-4 winners.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game in Munroe county senior star Jack Kennedy said they were delighted to progress