Carrick’s Lee Grace confident Rovers can battle on all fronts in 2021

Shamrock Rovers can compete on all fronts in 2021, that’s according to centre back Lee Grace.

The Carrick-on-Suir man was a part of last seasons Rovers team that went unbeaten on their way to a league title.

The start of this season’s Premier Division has been pushed back until March 19th at the earliest amidst the pandemic.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Grace says Rovers will be aiming for more silverware this year:

“Any competition we’re in, we want to win. League, Cup, League Cup, we want to win everything. So that will be our aim.

“Now it doesn’t always go like that, but with the players we’ve signed and the competition we have in the squad, I don’t see why we couldn’t be pushing for everything. I’m not saying we’re going to win everything, but we’re going to be there or thereabouts.

“And that’s what you need, you need that bit of competition and drive. And we’re really looking forward to getting back into it.”