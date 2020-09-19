Carrick-on-Suir’s Sam Bennett tackling stage 20 of the Tour de France today

Sam Bennett’s sole aim today at the Tour de France is to finish the individual time trial within the time limit.

No points are on offer on the 20th stage, with Bennett holding a 55 point lead in the Green Jersey ahead of Peter Sagan.

The job isn’t done for the Carrick-on-Suir man however, with a total of 70 points on offer in tomorrow’s final stage which will end in Paris.

Ray Cullen is a former Chair of Carrick Wheelers cycling club, where Sam Bennett learned his trade.

Speaking on Across The Line last night, Ray said the whole of Carrick is proud of him:

“The whole community in Carrick is really rallying behind Sam and momentum is building.

“The majority of people knew he was going and then after he won the stage – stage 10 – and even his emotional interview, it really touched a lot of people.

“He’s just a genuine guy and not alone in Carrick, but all over the country, the TVs will be on, wishing Sam the best and we’ll all have pride looking up at him on the podium in Paris.

“Fingers crossed that everything goes well.”