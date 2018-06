Tipperary Senior Football manager Liam Kearns says the GAA will have to take a serious look at the structure of the inter-county season.

He says to a certain degree luck wasn’t on their side in the League and Championship campaign particularly the League losses to Roscommon & Cavan and to an extent Saturday nights defeat to Mayo in the qualifiers.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM Kearns said the way the season is laid out is very unfair on some counties.