Cahill determined to bring the best Waterford side to face Tipp in 2020

The dates and fixtures for the 2020 Munster Senior Hurling Championship have been announced and Tipperary will face Waterford in the opening round.

The game will take place on the weekend of May 9th and 10th in Waterford with the Déise side coming up against the reigning All-Ireland champions.

Throughout the championships, Tipp will face Clare in Round 2 in May, Limerick in Round 4 in June and Cork in Round 5 in June.

The opening Tipp Waterford clash will put former U20 Tipp manager and current Waterford manager Liam Cahill in a strange situation.

He told Tipp FM News while it will be odd, he is determined to bring the best Waterford side to face Tipp.