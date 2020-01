The excitement is already building ahead of the All-Ireland senior club hurling final later this month between Borrisoleigh and Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Borrisoleigh were the last Tipp team to lift the Tommy Moore Cup way back in 1987, while Toomevara were the last to reach the final in 1994 when they lost out by just two points.

Borris manager Johnny Kelly says his side will be determined to put in a good performance in Croke Park.