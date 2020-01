The All-Ireland Club final proved a bridge too far for Borris Ileigh yesterday.

Having won the Tipp and Munster titles, the North Tipp side went into the decider in Croke Park as underdogs.

However, they proved a tough challenge for defending champions Ballyhale Shamrocks – eventually going down 18 points to 15.

Borris manager Johnny Kelly was full of praise for his men and vowed that they’d be back.