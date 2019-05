Rachael Blackmore has been sidelined for around two weeks following a fall at Clonmel during the week.

The Killenaule native was on Henry de Bromhead’s Game Present when the horse fell in the two and a half mile maiden hurdle.

The Irish jump jockeys’ runner up was set to travel to France this weekend, riding Bapaume for Willie Mullins at Auteuil on Saturday and Rathvinden on Sunday.

Reports indicated that Blackmore suffered soft tissue damage to her chest from the fall at Powerstown Park.