A big weekend of horse racing in Tipperary gets underway today.

The change this year is that there’s no mixing of the flat and national hunt racing so 8 flat races take place today, while the national hunt racing will take place tomorrow.

The first race is off at 12.45 and that’s The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

The next race then, the TipperaryRaces.ie Handicap, is off at 1.15pm.

Andrew Hogan, General Manager of Tipperary Racecourse has told Tipp FM Sport there are two feature races today:

“The first of the two feature races is the Coolmore Churchill Stakes 7-furlong, two-year-old race. Ontario, who was second in Newmarket last time in the Group 2, is going to be the hot favourite in that race and looks hard to beat.

“The other feature race on the day is the Coolmore US Navy Flag Concorde Stakes (Group 3). This is an exciting race with Albigna the favourite, trained by Jessica Harrington and ridden by Shane Foley.”

Those races are at 1.50 and 2.25 respectively.

The remaining races are:

15:00: Thank You To All The Frontline Workers From Tipperary Racecourse Handicap

15:35: The Junction Handicap (Div 1)

16:10: The Junction Handicap (Div 2)

16:45: The Ballykisteen Maiden