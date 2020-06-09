Barry Ryan confirmed as new manager of Clonmel Town Football Club

Barry Ryan has been confirmed as the new manager of Clonmel Town Football Club.

He replaces Jonathan Donoghue who stepped down from the position recently.

Barry is a former Clonmel Town, Peake Villa and Thurles Town player and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position.

He told Tipp FM that it’s a great opportunity for him:

“It’s a massive opportunity. It’s a huge club – St Michael’s and Clonmel Town are the two biggest clubs in Tipperary. It’s a privilege to be back in Clonmel Town with an opportunity like this and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Barry has also been outlining some of his plans for the future:

“It’s my first big step in Junior Football and to do it at a club with the magnitude of Clonmel Town, it’s a brilliant opportunity and a real show of faith from the committee. I plan to repay that.

“In terms of my staff, Levi Whelan comes on board with me as assistant manager, he’s a guy I played with in Clonmel Town and we won a Premier League together. I really respect his opinion on the game. He’s really, really popular amongst the younger players, which will be really important for us as well.

“We plan to have a young, vibrant Clonmel Town team – guys like Sam Dwyer and so on.”