The line up for the U21 Mid A Final has been completed.

Holycross Ballycahill will feature in the last round after beating Drom & Inch 1-16 to 0-17, while Thurles Sarsfields needed extra time to beat JK Brackens 1-22 to 1-20.

So that’s Holycross Ballycahill and Thurles Sarsfields in the U21 Mid A Final.