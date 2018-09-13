Business Podcast – Longways Cider

‘You’d have to go a longways to find a better cider’

Longways orchard, just outside Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary is at the heart of James O’Donoghue and his family’s home.

Their 25 acre apple farm has been producing some of Ireland’s best cider apples for many years. Now, using the very latest in production techniques combined with the ancient tradition of cider making and the magic of the honey bees, they have produced an award winning artisan cider, capturing the true essence of the Tipperary countryside’s apple growing heritage.

This is the story of Longways Cider….