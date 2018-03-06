Coopers Bar & Restaurant – The Home of Classic Cooking

Coopers Bar & Restaurant, Clonmel – the home of classic cooking, where the ingredients speak for themselves!

Emmet and Clare are proud of their culinary ‘irish accent’ and it’s hard to beat a hearty plate of fresh food, washed down with your favourite tipple from the extensive drinks, craft beer and cocktail menu!

From their signature dish of baby back ribs accompanied by enough sides & sauces to satisfy even the most ravenous – to the most delicious fresh seafood sourced from Dunmore East and Ballycotton, there is something for every palate on offer

Chef’s recommendations for March include:

– Homemade Lasagne – Panfried Hake with white wine Chilli Sauce

– Spagetti Meatballs – Pulled leg of lamb

With a great kiddies menu & outdoor play area there’s something for everybody at Coopers.

We wish to make every visit a welcome & comfortable one.

Don’t just take our word for it….

Just had my hubby’s b-day party in Coopers the food was fantastic, the service and atmosphere was exceptional from the time I booked the party right through til the end of the night. Their cocktails are the best I hv ever tasted & really good value. Would highly recommend Coopers for any occasion/function or even just for a meal & a few drinks – Melissa

Can’t thank the staff at coopers tonight enough for the service they gave us we had a retirement meal for a colleague of ours and to say it was amazing would be an understatement. Friendly, good food and amazing cocktails..Thanks for everything we will certainly be back! – Therese

Coopers Bar & Restaurant

25 Thomas Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

052 6122374

www.facebook.com/station.house.94