Two-time All-Ireland winner Tom McLoughney passes away

Two-time All-Ireland senior hurling winner with Tipperary Tom McLoughney has passed away.

The Kilruane McDonaghs club man made his debut for the Premier in 1959, before winning All-Ireland’s in 1961 and 1962.

He was also part of two North championship winning teams with Kilruane in 1959 and 1965.





After becoming the first Kilruane McDonagh’s clubman to win an All-Ireland senior hurling medal, McLoughney transitioned into coaching.

He was part of a backroom team that guided Kilruane to a hattrick of North and county titles from 1977 to 1979, while he was also a selector with Tipperary in 1980.

In a press release from Tipperary GAA, county board chairman Joe Kennedy said: “I am very saddened to hear of the passing of Tom McLoughney, who made a massive contribution to Tipperary GAA, as a player, selector and in latter years a loyal and dedicated supporter of both club and county.

Tom was one of lifes gentleman and always a pleasure to meet at games”.

Details of Tom’s funeral arrangements can be found here.