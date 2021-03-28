Treaty United hold Bray Wanderers to a draw in club’s first ever league game

10-men Treaty United secured their first ever points in the Airtricity League First Division today.

They drew 0-0 with Bray Wanderers in the Carlisle Grounds.

The Limerick side were reduced to 10-men in the 65th minute when Seán McSweeney, who played against Tipp in last year’s Munster senior football semi-final, was shown a second yellow.





However, Treaty managed to hold out for the remainder of the match and secure the point.

Three Tipperary players featured for Treaty in the draw, with Mark Walsh and Sean Guerins starting before Edmond O’Dwyer was sprung from the bench in the second half.