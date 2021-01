Tipperary hurling legend Theo English has passed away at the age of 90.

The Marlfield clubman played with Tipperary from 1953 to 1967.

He won five All-Ireland medals with the Premier, along with 7 Munster titles and 8 National Hurling league titles.





After his playing career, English was a backroom staff member of the 1971 All-Ireland winning team and was a selector in the 1989 All-Ireland winning team.

In 2000, he was named in the Tipperary team of the century at midfield.