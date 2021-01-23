Tipperary camogie team eager to take next step in 2021

‘The Tipperary camogie team are eager to right the wrongs of last year’, according to new coach Denis Kelly.

The Toomevara man joins Bill Mullaney’s backroom team for the upcoming season.

The Premier have played in the past three All-Ireland semi-finals, including last year against Galway, but have not reached a decider since 2006.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Kelly says the players are looking forward to getting back at it this year:

“It’s been a while since Tipp have gotten to an All-Ireland final, let alone win one so there is a lot of work to do but, the girl’s are really enthusiastic.

“They are really mad for information and they’re looking for programmes and they’re really ready for action now.

“They feel maybe last year that they didn’t fully fulfil their potential and you know a few injuries as well, three or four girls missed out on that semi-final and who knows what would’ve happened if they were to have a full squad.

“So, once the attitude is right, that’s a great starting point.”