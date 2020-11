There was Tipperary success at the Breeders’ Cup in Kentucky last night with two ties to Tipperary winning out.

Aidan O’Brien’s trained Order of Australia won the Breeders Cup First Mile race at a price of 40 to 1.

It was O’Brien’s 13th winner at the Breeders’ Cup.





There was also success for Golden born trainer Kevin Ryan.

Now based in England, Ryan trained Glass Slippers to a win in the Turf Sprint, a race worth $1 million.