Tipp hurlers face Waterford in Championship

Tipperary meet Waterford in Round 2 of the Munster senior hurling championship tomorrow.

The Premier will be hoping to match the intensity shown in Pairc Ui Chaoimh against Cork last weekend.

Meanwhile the Déise are looking to register their first points on the board, following a loss to Clare last week.





Waterford manager Pauric Fanning says Liam Sheedy’s return has been a great boost for Tipperary…

Throw in is on Sunday at 2pm, and we’ll have full live commentary here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.