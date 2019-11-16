Time to shine for Clonmel Commercials

Clonmel people will feel this is the time for Commercials to shine, that’s according to former Tipp senior football coach Shane Stapleton speaking on Tipp FM.

Commercials were convincing winners over JK Brackens in the county football final and now look to get back to the Munster club football final for the first time since 2015 when they won the title.

The south Tipp side are the only Tipp club to have won the Munster championship to date, and travel to Miltown Malbay to take on the home side tomorrow afternoon.





Speaking to Stephen Gleeson on last nights ‘Across the Line’ Shane Stapleton said the momentum is right for Commercials to shine.

Throw in is at 1.30pm in Miltown and Tipp Fm will have live commentary of the Munster Club Senior Football final between Clonmel Commercials and Miltown Malbay.

