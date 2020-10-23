“That’s our big fear” – Johnny Nevin on possibility of minor championship cancelation

The Tipperary minor football manager Johnny Nevin says his ‘Big fear’ is having this years championship cancelled.

On Wednesday, a decision was made by the GAA to ‘pause’ the minor and U20 championships for the next 6 weeks.

The decision comes just days before Tipperary were scheduled to play Clare in the Munster Minor football quarter-final.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Nevin praised how his players have dealt with this year so far…

“All they want to do is play football with their county and do it with pride.

I can only say they’ve been brilliant in all aspects, they’ve been great ambassadors for the county, for their families and for themselves, their communities and their clubs.

It’s been a privilege to have been involved with them and all they want is the opportunity and chance to play, so we hope that isn’t taken away from them.

That’s our big fear at the moment, that it will come to a decision where they decide, you know what, we’re not going to run with this championship.”