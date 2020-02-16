Storm Dennis plays havoc with this afternoon’s GAA fixtures

The Allianz Hurling Leagues Division 1 clash between Galway and Tipperary has been postponed due to forecasted high winds.

Waterford’s visit to Limerick is also off for the same reason. The LIT Gaelic Grounds match had been re-arranged from yesterday.

Re-fixture details are expected early next week.





Some of today’s hurling games were called off as early as yesterday – Offaly versus Antrim in Division 2A, Kildare’s Division 2B visit to Derry, and Fermanagh against Sligo in Division 3B.

T-E-G Cusack Park in Mullingar passed a pitch inspection this morning, so Westmeath versus Cork goes ahead as planned, as does Wexford and Kilkenny’s match elsewhere in Division 1.

Other games set to go ahead following pitch inspections this morning are the Allianz Leagues Division 2 football re-scheduled game between Laois and Cavan, and Louth and Offaly’s match at Drogheda Park in Division 3.

Wicklow versus Sligo in Division 4 of the football and the Division 3A hurling encounter between Louth and Donegal in Darver have also survived the conditions and go ahead as planned.

In ladies football the game between Tipperary and Westmeath goes ahead in Bansha at 1pm. Stephen Gleeson will be there for Tipp FM bringing you live updates throughout the afternoon.