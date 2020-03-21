Munster Minor Football Championship postponed until April 22 – at the earliest

The Munster Council of the GAA has suspended the Munster Minor Football Championship until April at the earliest.

In a statement regarding the Munster Minor Football Championship they said-

“The Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship is scheduled to commence on Wednesday April 8. With all GAA activity suspended at present until March 29, the Munster CCC (in consultation with all Munster counties) have agreed that when the current restrictions are lifted, counties will be given ample time to prepare their teams.





“Based on the information to hand at this moment, the earliest start date for the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship will be Wednesday April 22, with proposed fixtures re-fixed as follows – https://munster.gaa.ie/ fixtures/minor

“If the ban on collective training and games is extended beyond March 29, then Munster GAA will take the appropriate action, based on the information to hand at that stage.

“No decisions on the format/scheduling of the other 2020 Munster Championship fixtures (Senior Hurling, Senior Football, Under 20 Hurling and Minor Hurling grades) can be made at this time until the current restrictions are lifted”.