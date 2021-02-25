Carbery returns for Munster after 13-month absence

Joey Carbery is back in a Munster match-day squad for the first time in 13 months.

The out-half is named on the bench for Munster’s Friday night away trip to play Cardiff Blues in the Guinness PRO14.

With Carbery among the substitutes and Hanrahan starting at out-half, there’s no room on the match-day squad for Nenagh’s Ben Healy.





Jack O’Donoghue captains the side for the 8pm kick-off in Cardiff tomorrow evening.

Full squad is below:

Starting XV: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Liam O’Connor, Roman Salanoa, Billy Holland, Gavin Coombes, Paddy Patterson, Joey Carbery, Darren Sweetnam.