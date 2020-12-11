Ben Healy named on bench for Munster’s European opener

Nenagh’s Ben Healy has been named on the bench for Munster’s Champion’s cup opener against Harlequins.

Healy made his European debut in January in Munster’s final pool game of last season’s competition.

The fly-half, who’s Tipperary’s only involvement in the matchday squad, will be backing up starting out-half JJ Hanrahan.





Kick-off in Thomond Park is at half-past-5 Sunday evening.

The full squad for Sunday’s game is below:

Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (C), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.