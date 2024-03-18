Ursuline Thurles disappointment in Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary School Senior ‘B’ Final

Disappointment for the Ursuline Secondary school in their Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary School Senior ‘B’ Championship final.

They’d travelled all the way up to a cold and windy looking Ballyforan in Co Roscommon for the game against St Attracta’s Tubbercurry.

The Thurles side led at half time by a single point at 1-05 to 1-06 – Lucy Purcell with the goal for the local school.

They started brightly in he second half but it was a tough ask into a strong breeze.

St Attracta’s took the initiative to lead by four points at the end on normal time but stretched their lead to eight as the Thurles girls went in search of the goals they needed to get back into it.

It finished 3-12 to 1-10.