Tokyo games 3rd time lucky for Clonmel woman

Tipperary’s Rosemary Gaffney will compete in her first Olympics as part of the Irish Para-Dressage team at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The Clonmel native was a reserve for both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The 62 year old suffered two major accidents – she shattered a knee, tibia and fibula in 2007 and then in 2014 broke 40 bones in her other leg following a fall.

Rosemary has had podium finishes in several international competitions with her horse Werona whom she’s worked with for just three years.

She will take to the arena tomorrow morning.