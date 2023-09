Dylan Slevin will be hoping to make it to the third round of the German Darts Open today.

The 20-year-old, nicknamed ‘Oceans’, is in second round action against world number 9 Danny Noppert.

Slevin comes into the game following his 6-4 opening round win over Jeffrey De Graaf on Friday.

The Tipp man is back on the stage in Jena at 2.30pm this afternoon.