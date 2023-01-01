Tipp’s Rachael Blackmore takes renewal of the Grade 3 Savills New Year’s Day Chase atop Minella Indo

Minella Indo has won a thrilling renewal of the Grade 3 Savills New Year’s Day Chase at Tramore.

The ten year old, under Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore, narrowly prevailed from Stattler in a pulsating finish to score for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

He told Racing TV he was thrilled with the result:

“It was amazing, I was blown away. I got very emotional. It’s incredible. I’m delighted for the horse, delighted for the Maloney’s – they’re brilliant supporters of ours. Rachael was amazing on him. It all just went right for us.”