Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment to be revealed today

We’ll find out today what the people of the Premier County think is Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment.

Online voting closed last evening in the battle between Rachael Blackmore and the Tipp Senior Football Team.

They were the last two standing from an initial 16 sporting moments that stand strong in the memory of Tipp sports fans.

Killenaule jockey Blackmore was the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival this year and followed it up with a historic victory at the Aintree Grand National.

She went up against last year’s Munster Senior Football champions – the Tipp team bridged an 85 year gap to lift the title.