Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin had an impressive PDC debut yesterday.

The Borrisokane man was competing in his first PDC Tour event in Barnsley yesterday at the Players Championship.

Throughout the day, Dylan defeated well known names such as William O’Connor and Josh Rock before coming from 5-1 down to defeat Daryl Gurney 6-5.

The 20-year-old made it all the way to the semi-finals where he was eventually defeated by Jamie Hughes.

The Tipp man will be back in action today for Players Championship 2.