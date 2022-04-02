Tipperary senior football panel to face Cavan this afternoon named

By
Stephen Gleeson
-
Photo from Kevin Hanly via Canva.com.

The Tipperary footballers are the first Tipp team this year playing in Croke Park and they take the field this afternoon against Cavan looking to claim the Division 4 title. 

There will be live commentary of the game on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir  https://caseytiles.ie/ and throw in at Croke Park is at 2.30pm.

The full panel is below;

1 (GK) Michael O’Reilly Clonmel Commercials
2 Shane O’Connell Golden Kilfeacle
3 Jimmy Feehan Killenaule
4 Jack Harney Moyle Rovers
5 Kevin Fahey Clonmel Commercials
6 Colm O’Shaughnessy Ardfinnan
7 Tommy Maher Loughmore Castleiney
8 Conal Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
9 Mark Russell Aherlow
10 Bill Maher Kilsheelan Kilcash
11 Jack Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
12 Teddy Doyle Ballina
13 Mikey O’Shea CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
14 Conor Sweeney Ballyporeen
15 Sean O’Connor Clonmel Commercials
16 (GK) Thomas Quirke Fr Sheehys
17 Luke Boland Moyle Rovers
18 Ciaran Cannon Clonmel Commercials
19 Cathal Deeley Clonmel Commercials
20 Willie Eviston Loughmore Castleiney
21 Billy Hewitt Ardfinnan
22 Martin Kehoe CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
23 Jason Lonergan Clonmel Commercials
24 Sean O’Connell Loughmore Castleiney
25 Stephen Quirke Moyle Rovers
26 Conor Ryan Loughmore Castleiney