Tipperary senior football panel to face Cavan this afternoon named

The Tipperary footballers are the first Tipp team this year playing in Croke Park and they take the field this afternoon against Cavan looking to claim the Division 4 title.

There will be live commentary of the game on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir https://caseytiles.ie/ and throw in at Croke Park is at 2.30pm.

The full panel is below;