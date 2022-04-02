Tipperary senior football panel to face Cavan this afternoon named

The Tipperary footballers are the first Tipp team this year playing in Croke Park and they take the field this afternoon against Cavan looking to claim the Division 4 title.
There will be live commentary of the game on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir https://caseytiles.ie/ and throw in at Croke Park is at 2.30pm.
The full panel is below;
|1 (GK)
|Michael O’Reilly
|Clonmel Commercials
|2
|Shane O’Connell
|Golden Kilfeacle
|3
|Jimmy Feehan
|Killenaule
|4
|Jack Harney
|Moyle Rovers
|5
|Kevin Fahey
|Clonmel Commercials
|6
|Colm O’Shaughnessy
|Ardfinnan
|7
|Tommy Maher
|Loughmore Castleiney
|8
|Conal Kennedy
|Clonmel Commercials
|9
|Mark Russell
|Aherlow
|10
|Bill Maher
|Kilsheelan Kilcash
|11
|Jack Kennedy
|Clonmel Commercials
|12
|Teddy Doyle
|Ballina
|13
|Mikey O’Shea
|CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
|14
|Conor Sweeney
|Ballyporeen
|15
|Sean O’Connor
|Clonmel Commercials
|16 (GK)
|Thomas Quirke
|Fr Sheehys
|17
|Luke Boland
|Moyle Rovers
|18
|Ciaran Cannon
|Clonmel Commercials
|19
|Cathal Deeley
|Clonmel Commercials
|20
|Willie Eviston
|Loughmore Castleiney
|21
|Billy Hewitt
|Ardfinnan
|22
|Martin Kehoe
|CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
|23
|Jason Lonergan
|Clonmel Commercials
|24
|Sean O’Connell
|Loughmore Castleiney
|25
|Stephen Quirke
|Moyle Rovers
|26
|Conor Ryan
|Loughmore Castleiney