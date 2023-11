The National Cyclo-Cross Series moves to Tipperary today.

Upperchurch Drombane CC play host to Round 4 of the competition which is being held in Thurles.

The event is at a new course on the grounds of the TUS campus on Racecourse Road.

There will be seven races in all ranging from Under 6 right through to Senior Men and Women.

The racing got underway at 9.50am.