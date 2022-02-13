Tipperary minor camogie team progress in All-Ireland championship following dominant win over Wexford

Tipperary have secured a place in the knockout stages of the All-Ireland minor camogie championship.

That’s after Michael Ferncombe’s side recorded a 2-18 to 0-06 victory over Wexford in The Ragg on Sunday.

Second half goals from Celine Guinan and Cora Heffernan put a stamp on another impressive win for Tipp.

The victory follows on from a round one win over Limerick, meaning The Premier have secured a spot in the knockout stages with a game to spare.

They will play Antrim in their last group game on February 27th.