The Tipperary minor camogie team are back in action this afternoon.

John Ryan’s side welcome Galway to the Ragg in the All-Ireland Minor A championship.

Galway come into the game undefeated with three wins from three whilst the Premier had a narrow one point defeat to Kilkenny and a comprehensive win over Dublin in their two games so far.

Throw-in today is at 2pm in the county camogie grounds.