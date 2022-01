A deal to sell the naming rights of Semple Stadium has been agreed.

The Irish Examiner reports that the famous Thurles venue will be named FBD Semple Stadium under a new deal agreed with Tipperary County Board.

The prospect of selling the naming rights had been mooted in last years Tipperary GAA Convention, as a crucial untapped revenue stream for the county.

The deal is likely to be confirmed next Tuesday, where a media event organised by FBD Insurance is scheduled to take place.