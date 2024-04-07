Tipperary face Waterford

The Tipperary senior footballers begin their Munster championship campaign today.

Paul Kelly’s side take on Waterford at 2pm in Fraher Field, Dungarvan for their quarter-final clash.

The sides met in this year’s National Football League and played out a draw in Bansha.

Clare await the winners in the semi-final and Tipp selector Paul Fitzgerald says Tipp must be at their best today:

“There’s never anything between Tipp and Waterford.

“A lot of the players would know each other, pretty close proximity with South Tipp and the Waterford guys. When the draws came out they were really happy to get us as we were happy to get them but that means a 50/50 game.

“Waterford really impressed me that day in Bansha, they showed a lot of pace and fitness, they had eight different scorers and shot some amazing scores that day and we will have to be at our best to have any chance of progressing to the semi-final.”